Chrissy Teigen Performed A Really Cool Good Deed

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Twitter can be a magical thing. Chrissy Teigen surprised social media skin care guru Mercedes Edney by paying for most of Edney’s tuition to esthetician school. Edney had started a crowd-funding campaign a few weeks ago for the $5,995 needed to get her license, including tuition, books, and an enrollment fee. Teigen donated $5,605 yesterday with the message, “I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!”

Edney Instagrammed the receipt for her down payment yesterday, writing, “I haven’t been this happy in a very long time. Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted or rtd my link or have supported me this entire time. It means more to me than you’ll ever know.”