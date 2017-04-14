How to Not Look Like a Cliché at Coachella

Photo: Andre Wagner

As a market editor, I have received 132 emails offering me flower crowns for Coachella. For me, that is 132 too many flower crowns. So for the benefit of my non-boho sisters, I will be chronicling all my Coachella outfits and fun events in this space, as well as on the Cut’s Instagram. Check back here every day for an update.

day 1 in the sun ☀️up on @thecut A post shared by Lindsay R Peoples (@lrpeoples) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

My second time around at Coachella, I still don’t consider myself a ‘pro’ at festival fashion, but I do know I still would never be caught dead in a flower crown, fringe, or suede booties that seemingly everyone has bought for this festival. I decided on this shirt from Shaina Mote simply because it reminds me of Solange — it’s easy, breezy, slightly see-through sexy but not too much. Paired with simple slacks from Aritzia, metallic slides by Gray Matters, and a woven tote from Samuji, it’s an outfit I can wear to parties all day and fancier dinners tonight.

Shaina Mote Top, Price Upon Request at Shaina Mote, Aritzia Pants, $88 at Aritzia, Samuji Bag, $400 at Samuji, Gray Matters Mules, $487 at Gray Matters