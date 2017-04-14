How to Not Look Like a Cliché at Coachella

As a market editor, I have received 132 emails offering me flower crowns for Coachella. For me, that is 132 too many flower crowns. So for the benefit of my non-boho sisters, I will be chronicling all my Coachella outfits and fun events in this space, as well as on the Cut’s Instagram. Check back here every day for an update.
My second time around at Coachella, I still don’t consider myself a ‘pro’ at festival fashion, but I do know I still would never be caught dead in a flower crown, fringe, or suede booties that seemingly everyone has bought for this festival. I decided on this shirt from Shaina Mote simply because it reminds me of Solange — it’s easy, breezy, slightly see-through sexy but not too much. Paired with simple slacks from Aritzia, metallic slides by Gray Matters, and a woven tote from Samuji, it’s an outfit I can wear to parties all day and fancier dinners tonight.
Shaina Mote Top, Price Upon Request at Shaina Mote, Aritzia Pants, $88 at Aritzia, Samuji Bag, $400 at Samuji, Gray Matters Mules, $487 at Gray Matters