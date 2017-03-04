Is the Next Frontier in the Gig Economy Taking a Pay Cut to Get Paid Faster?

Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

As the so-called gig economy grows more competitive and more perilous for its underpaid, underinsured, and overworked freelancers, there’s apparently a new development for workers who are upset that contractors are not paying them on time: If you elect to take a pay cut, you’ll get paid faster.

This new worker-damaging trend reportedly comes to us from publisher Condé Nast. In a vendor contract obtained by Fashionista, this option for freelancers is laid out: “At the top of our project list is an accelerated payment option, which will allow you to get paid more quickly when a small discount taken off the invoice is accepted. There will be more news coming out on this enhancement over the next few months.”

When freelancers air grievances about not getting paid on time by their contractors, getting paid less was not the resolution they were hoping for.

We’ve reached out to Condé Nast for comment and will update this post as we hear back.