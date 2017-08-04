Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sarah Paulson Sang Show Tunes Together

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sarah Paulson had any beef after last month’s awkward skirt-lifting incident during a PaleyFest panel, they’ve settled it the old-fashioned way: at a piano bar, with show tunes. Page Six reports the friends, who recently appeared together in American Horror Story and The People v. O.J. Simpson, were spotted at the legendary West Village spot Marie’s Crisis after the FX All-Star Upfront. They were joined by Darren Criss, who is playing Andrew Cunanan in the next season of FX’s American Crime Story.