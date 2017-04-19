Photo: Getty Images

CVS has listened to your desire for natural-ish beauty products. The drugstore announced today that, effective 2019, parabens, phthalates, and the most prevalent formaldehyde contributors will not be present in its store-brand beauty products (the CVS Health, Beauty 360, Essence of Beauty, and Blade lines). The new guideline affects nearly 600 beauty products, with the Promise Organic line already free of these chemicals. The change does not affect its non-in-house beauty brands.

Cia Tucci, vice-president of store brands and quality assurance at CVS Health said of the decision, “We listened when customers voiced their desire for products that still provide the benefits they need with fewer ingredients of concern. Today’s announcement is a natural step in the evolution of our comprehensive approach to chemical safety.” While there isn’t conclusive research to show the effects of parabens, phthalates, and formaldehyde, this is just a further sign of the coming “natural” beauty revolution. It’s getting a little easier to be “green.”