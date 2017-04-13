Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

When she was appointed last year as the first-ever editor-in-chief of Vogue Arabia, Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz made headlines (including ours.) After all, she was (a) a princess and (b) poised to take over a brand-new title serving one of the biggest markets in fashion right now. While in her EIC post, Abdulaziz produced two impressive covers, one starring Gigi Hadid and the other featuring Imaan Hammam.

However, according to Business of Fashion, her tenure at the magazine has turned out to be a short one — after working on those two issues, she has left the title. Per the BoF report, a new editor-in-chief announcement is in the offing. We reached out to Condé Nast International, which had no comment on the matter.

