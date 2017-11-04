The last time we brought you the latest news in Dutch entertainment, it was to announce a remake of Magic Mike titled Onze Jongens. Sadly, this update features 100 percent fewer coordinated dance routines and way more wondering “what the hell were they thinking?”

As BuzzFeed points out, the new TV show Neem Je Zwemspullen Mee — or, Bring Your Bathing Suit — is making waves after airing their first episode on Sunday. In it, contestants had to guess if a woman is “pregnant or just fat.”

For everyone thinking The Netherlands is great. We reached a new low yesterday night. National TV game show: "is she pregnant or just fat?" pic.twitter.com/HlNiBGYeJ4 — Tandpasta (@TandpastaCB) April 10, 2017

Other questions tackled included guessing whether a woman’s breasts were real or artificial; a clip from its pilot that circulated last year also had contestants guessing whether someone was Chinese or Japanese.

Following the outcry, the show’s production company released a statement that explains their choices as such: “Through these satirical settings, we laugh off all forms of prejudices”

Sounds like someone’s show is about to be geannuleerd very soon.