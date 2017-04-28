When many of us think of wardrobe essentials, we think of sober basics: an orthodox trench or a plain white button-up. And while there’s no arguing that purely straightforward pieces fill a functional role in our closets, DVF is looking to expand the definition of “essentials” with its so-titled new collection of updated core wardrobe styles. Along with considered iterations of deceptively simple classics (like white trousers and a knit shell), this season’s lineup includes, for instance, a glittery color-blocked wrap top.

Says chief creative officer Jonathan Saunders of the design initiative: “The idea with the Essentials collection came from the desire to provide her with the pieces that she is drawn to season after season, but always updating the colorways and fabrications to give freshness to her favorite items.” Further, they’re meant to be worn as a framework for louder prints and color seen in the larger seasonal collection. See below for a few of the refreshed staples, followed by more expressive pieces the brand suggests styling them with.

This glittery wrap top stands up to the brand’s description of “extra special pieces that are especially easy to wear.” Somehow, its combination of cutouts, colorblocking, and sparkle reads as refined and versatile. Buy Lurex Wrap Cardigan $298, DVF

Primary blue, one of the collection’s signature colors, feels fresh swapped in for a predictable black, white, or nude element in an otherwise neutral outfit. Consider it as a high-impact tweak. Buy Sleeveless Knit Peplum Top $198, DVF

White pants are tricky. A high-waisted, wide-leg cut is the secret to looking statuesque, not squeezed in. Saunders drapes each initial design himself, he says, “until the fold, fall, and weight of the garment is just right.” Buy Wide Leg Pant $348, DVF

There’s a reason the wrap silhouette is so pervasive — namely that it makes everyone look good. Try a modern, low-cut tank shape from the brand that mastered the style. Buy Sleeveless Wrap Cardigan $268, DVF

However you feel about bodysuits, this one is an upgrade. Made of soft, stretchy silk jersey, its flowy cap sleeves and wrapped styling are less constricting and effortlessly flattering. Buy Ruffle Sleeve Bodysuit $268, DVF