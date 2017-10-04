Edward Enninful Has Been Named the Next Editor of British Vogue

Photo: Mert & Marcus

Edward Enninful will succeed Alexandra Shulman as the new editor of British Vogue in August, Condé Nast announced on Monday. Highly regarded in the fashion world, Enninful has been the creative and fashion director of W magazine since 2011, previously served as the fashion director of i-D for two decades, and has contributed extensively to both American and Italian Vogue.

In an internal memo, Condé Nast chairman and chief executive Jonathan Newhouse called Enninful “one of the most talented and accomplished editors in the world,” citing the “ground-breaking, highly admired editorial work” the fashion director has overseen during his tenure at W. Newhouse also noted that Enninful is “an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood, and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist.”

Enninful immigrated to London from Ghana as a child 45 years ago, and began his career in fashion when he was scouted as a model at only 16 years old, according to British Vogue. Shortly thereafter, he started assisting i-D founders Trish and Terry Jones, only to become the youngest person to ever be named as fashion director for an international publication, after he was promoted to that post at the age of 19. Between 1998 and 2011, Enninful also made a name for himself through his Vogue contributions, particularly through his close collaborations with the late Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani, on noteworthy features including “The Black Issue,” “The Curvy Issue,” and “Makeover Madness.”