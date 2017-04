View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

Tribeca Film Festival after-parties were still going strong this week in New York, with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks spotted after the premiere of their new film The Circle and Katie Holmes at the annual TFF Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel.

Elsewhere in Manhattan, Esprit and Opening Ceremony hosted a party to launch a summer/spring collaboration. 13 Reasons Why actors Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman partied while singer Jeremih performed. Click ahead to see the best party pics from the week.