Get Yourself a Cool Handbag on Deep Discount at This Sample Sale

It’s been less than five years since former Gap accessories designer Sarah Law launched her accessories line KARA (short for “karaoke”), and already the brand has seen its fair share of copycats. The cult handbag label, beloved for its simple yet fun styles, has been the subject of Canal Street reproductions and fast-fashion imitations. Instead of getting a cheap stand-in, this weekend you can get your hands on the real thing for a lot less. Starting today, KARA is hosting an online sample sale that features plenty of styles that’ll freshen up your closet, including a zip-around backpack, a fuzzy bucket, and a sleek tan tote.



The discounts are good — up to 70 percent off most merchandise, with prices starting at $50 for clutches and going up to $300 for larger tote styles. While the sale is short-lived, stock is selling out quickly, with bags in neutrals like black and tan poised to sell out first. Scroll below to shop our favorites.



If there is one style that is most imitated, this is it. The classic zip-around backpack is a grown-up way to schlep around your stuff, while being easy on your back. Buy Grey Backpack Original Price: $525, Sale Price: $350 (33% off) , KARA

Red was the color of choice for the fall runways, so consider this your chance to get a jump on the trend.

Buy Rooster Red Tie Crossbody Original Price: $475, Sale Price: $250 (47% off) , KARA

Minimal, stylish, and the perfect workbag. Buy Nude Midi Tie Tote Original Price: $475, Sale Price: $225 (53% off) , KARA

Yes, it’s street-style bait-y, but you don’t wear powder-blue shearling to blend in.

Buy Sky Blue Shearling Nano Tie Crossbody Original Price: $450, Sale Price: $175 (51% off) , KARA

Black basket weave — the warm-weather bag of choice for any summer-hating Goth. Buy Black Woven Nano Tie Crossbody Original Price: $410, Sale Price: $175 (57% off) , KARA

