View Slideshow Photo: Associated Press

Here’s a look back at the memorable gowns of Lucille Ball, Eleanor Roosevelt, Carrie Fisher, Mariah Carey, and other well-known brides who stood out in nontraditional wedding attire, from custom-made pink Halston to full-body satin. Click ahead to see them all.

*This article appears in the summer 2017 issue of New York Weddings.