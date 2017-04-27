The Latest on the Cut

What’s the Best Men’s Underwear?

We talked to real guys and fashion experts about what they wear.

24 mins ago

A New Theory on Why People Who Exercise Lots Are So Damn Happy All the Time

Physical activity brings a “cascade of positive events” to your life, argues a recent study.

25 mins ago

Female Dragonflies Fake Their Own Deaths to Avoid Men

Ah, nature.

3:56 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Reportedly Bribed Her Angry Neighbors With Baked Goods

After neighbors complained, the First Daughter went door-to-door.

3:52 p.m.

11 Pairs of Unflattering Pants That Will Make You Look Ugly-Cool

In all their high-waisted glory.

3:28 p.m.

Fan Bingbing Will Do Anything in a Sheet Mask

The Chinese actresses performs movie-star obligations in public while sheet mask-ing.

3:07 p.m.

How Oprah Keeps Her Hair So Beautiful

Her hairstylist explains.

2:59 p.m.

More Women Politicians Could Mean Fewer Infant Deaths

New research shows an effect of gender equality in the legislature.

1:36 p.m.

There’s a Lot of (Great-for-Mom) Lemlem on Sale Right Now

Cover-ups galore.

1:00 p.m.

My Big Boobs Look Great in This Plus-Sized Bra

It makes them look round, perky, and huge.

12:37 p.m.

Do You Have What It Takes to Wear These Unflattering Pants?

You’ll look kind of weird in them. That’s the point.

12:10 p.m.

An Ohio Woman Was Found Captive in a Pit in Her Neighbor’s Shed

Police say she was being held in neighbor Dennis Dunn’s shed.

12:09 p.m.

Watch Joe Biden Go Off on Male College Students in Speech About Sexual Consent

The former vice-president spoke at George Mason University last night for the “It’s on Us” campaign.

12:03 p.m.

What TV Is Getting Wrong (and Right) About Abortion

▶️ Across all cable-news programs, 64 percent of segments on abortion contained inaccurate information.

12:01 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Is the Queen of Peak TV

How The Handmaid’s Tale star built the most enviable résumé in television and discovered her personal feminism along the way.

12:00 p.m.

Taylor Schilling on Why Authenticity, Honesty, and Muffins Are Keys to Wellness

“When I spent a lot of energy trying to manipulate my outside, there wasn’t a lot of energy left over.”

11:30 a.m.

The Craziest Mom I Ever Met Was Obsessed With Being Popular

How many moms buy their daughter a boob job?

11:30 a.m.

What Is the Best Women’s Underwear?

We asked stylists, rappers, models, designers, and Amber Rose, and came up with 15 winners.

11:24 a.m.

The Preface to Ivanka Trump’s Book, Written by a Woman Who Actually Works

A few notes on Ivanka Trump’s new book’s preface.

11:06 a.m.

Mindy Kaling Options Ex-Obama Staffer’s Memoir for New Series

She wants to turn Alyssa Mastromonaco’s memoir into a series.