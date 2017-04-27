The Latest on the Cut

6 mins ago

Ivanka Trump Reportedly Bribed Her Angry Neighbors With Baked Goods

After neighbors complained, the First Daughter went door to door.

10 mins ago

11 Pairs of Unflattering Pants That Will Make You Look Ugly-Cool

In all their high-waisted glory.

3:28 p.m.

Fan Bingbing Will Do Anything in a Sheet Mask

The Chinese actresses performs movie-star obligations in public while sheet mask-ing.

3:07 p.m.

How Oprah Keeps Her Hair So Beautiful

Her hairstylist explains.

2:59 p.m.

More Women Politicians Could Mean Fewer Infant Deaths

New research shows an effect of gender equality in the legislature.

1:36 p.m.

There’s a Lot of (Great-for-Mom) Lemlem on Sale Right Now

Cover-ups galore.

1:00 p.m.

My Big Boobs Look Great in This Plus-Sized Bra

It makes them look round, perky, and huge.

12:37 p.m.

Do You Have What It Takes to Wear These Unflattering Pants?

You’ll look kind of weird in them. That’s the point.

12:10 p.m.

An Ohio Woman Was Found Captive in a Pit in Her Neighbor’s Shed

Police say she was being held in neighbor Dennis Dunn’s shed.

12:09 p.m.

Watch Joe Biden Go Off on Male College Students in Speech About Sexual Consent

The former vice-president spoke at George Mason University last night for the “It’s on Us” campaign.

12:03 p.m.

What TV Is Getting Wrong (and Right) About Abortion

▶️ Across all cable-news programs, 64 percent of segments on abortion contained inaccurate information.

12:01 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Is the Queen of Peak TV

How The Handmaid’s Tale star built the most enviable résumé in television and discovered her personal feminism along the way.

12:00 p.m.

Taylor Schilling on Why Authenticity, Honesty, and Muffins Are Keys to Wellness

“When I spent a lot of energy trying to manipulate my outside, there wasn’t a lot of energy left over.”

11:30 a.m.

The Craziest Mom I Ever Met Was Obsessed With Being Popular

How many moms buy their daughter a boob job?

11:30 a.m.

What Is the Best Women’s Underwear?

We asked stylists, rappers, models, designers, and Amber Rose, and came up with 15 winners.

11:24 a.m.

The Preface to Ivanka Trump’s Book, Written by a Woman Who Actually Works

A few notes on Ivanka Trump’s new book’s preface.

11:06 a.m.

Mindy Kaling Options Ex-Obama Staffer’s Memoir for New Series

She wants to turn Alyssa Mastromonaco’s memoir into a series.

11:00 a.m.

Don’t Call Dua Lipa a Pop Star

She’s starting a music revolution all her own.

10:31 a.m.

There’s Reportedly Some Therapy-Dog Drama Going Down at Vogue

Here’s a fun rumor involving a Vogue editor and a therapy dog.

10:24 a.m.

Fox News Host Goes on ‘Vacation’ After Making a Crude Comment About Ivanka Trump

Bill O’Reilly protégé Jesse Watters will return to his show Monday.