Former Spice Girl Mel B Details Horrific Claims of Spousal Abuse

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

A few weeks after filing for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte, former Spice Girl Melanie Brown (“Mel B”) has been granted a restraining order against him, mandating that the film producer stay away from her and her three daughters. In a declaration acquired by TMZ, Brown alleges that Belafonte repeatedly physically and emotionally abused her over the course of their ten-year marriage in addition to a litany of other horrors.

Brown alleges that, in November 2007, the night she was slated to appear on the Dancing With the Stars finale, Belafonte choked her and slammed her against the floor. She also details two occasions in which Belafonte punched her with a closed fist, and that any time she achieved career success, he “beat [her] down to let me know he was in charge.”

Brown also alleges that Belafonte impregnated their nanny and later forced her to get an abortion, and that Belafonte forced her to participate in threesomes with other women, secretly recording the encounters and threatening to release the tapes as punishment. When she tried to leave the marriage, which she did repeatedly, Belafonte reportedly “threatened [her] with violence and threatened to destroy [her] life in every possible way.”

Speaking to a TMZ cameraperson outside the couple’s home, Belafonte denied the allegations.