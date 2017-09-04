Spring Cleaning Gets Sexist on Fox & Friends

Photo: Fox & Friends

Fox & Friends featured a weekend segment on spring cleaning that came with plenty of cringe-worthy moments for co-host Abby Huntsman, who was forced to demonstrate the best so-called life hacks alongside a female guest. Before the show cut to commercial, producers played “Yakety Yak” while Hunstman gamely pretended to dust.

The segment itself shows Hunstman and eBay lifestyle contributor Anna De Souza demonstrating tips and tricks while the male co-hosts watch and lob comments from offscreen.

“Guys, I know you’re thrilled about all of these…” Hunstman said while the camera pulls back to reveal co-host Clayton Morris, who comments, “I’m excited to watch you do it.” Morris was soon joined by another male anchor, and the discussion then devolved into some serious bro talk about how often they change their sheets. Which, yuck.

Here’s a supercut of all the sexist insanely sexist comments made to former Fox anchor Gretchen Carlson during her tenure on Fox & Friends. Yakety yak, indeed.