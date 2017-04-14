View Slideshow Photo: 2015 Getty Images

This longtime pal of Lena Dunham plays the free-spirited, bohemian artist, Jessa Johansson on Girls, leading the show through its more erratic moments with her character’s rebellious attitude. While onscreen, Jemima Kirke sports everything from a translucent mesh dress to a knit multicolored fuzzy bra. But on the red carpet, she sheds the hipster facade and opts for vintage-inspired frocks. From a satin green cocktail dress from her mother’s vintage boutique Geminola, to a glittery gold Chanel pleated gown, to a silky, high-slitted Rosie Assoulin number, all of her looks evoke a different era. Jemima’s style epitomizes the lived-in look, often wearing vintage jeans and slinky slip dresses.

