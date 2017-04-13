View Slideshow Photo: 2017 Getty Images

While she’s most notably known for playing the lovable and gregarious Shoshanna Shapiro in Lena Dunham’s Girls, Zosia Mamet has had a fruitful career both onscreen and onstage. With roles in Mad Men and off-Broadway play Really, Really, she’s a notable actor in her own right. But as the sixth and final season of Girls comes to a close, it’s difficult not to give in to nostalgia. We’ve watched as Shosh gave up her sorority-core tea dresses and converted to kawaii style, as her hair went from mousey brown tresses to a triple-processed bleached bob.

It’s no surprise that one of the show’s most colorful stars has well-defined personal style of her own. From a tailored Monse wrap dress to a shimmery brocade Marc Jacobs mini, she has mastered the art of mixing retro vibes with modern shapes. Unafraid of wearing bold prints from brands like Kate Spade and Peter Pilotto, she also embraces sleek lines from brands like Phillip Lim and Jill Stuart. See all her best red-carpet looks from the first Girls premiere to now, in our slideshow ahead.