Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/gucci

Gucci went to great lengths in casting its latest campaign — going beyond mere street casting, and into another galaxy. The video teasers the house posted on Instagram today, under the hashtag #gucciandbeyond, are full of maximalism-sporting extraterrestrials (and no, that’s not your 4/20 intake playing tricks on you).



Forget the influencers du jour: new-to-the-galaxy talents like Xeod and Zenoba are the hottest thing out there now. Who knew Earth Girls Are Easy was such a formative influence on Alessandro Michele? (We reached out to Gucci for further explanation of this rollout, and they had no comment at this time, but watch this space.)

