Gucci’s New Campaign Is a Dandy Dance Party Featuring Only Black Models

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci wants to take you on a “Soul Scene.” What does that mean exactly? Well, today the brand has launched its latest pre-fall campaign, a retro ‘60s throwback to England’s “underground Northern Soul movement.” It’s inspired by dandyism and famed Malian artist Malick Sidibé’s portraits of youth culture. With a cast of entirely black models, the project was alluded to earlier this year in January after the Italian house released a series of “audition” videos on its Instagram page.

Shot by longtime Alessandro Michele–collaborator Glenn Luchford, the campaign also includes a short film complete with rhinestones, sequins, and quintessential “more is more” Gucci flamboyance. It also signifies the brand’s push for more culturally relevant and boundary-pushing advertising; last month they released a series of self-made memes devoted to their new watch release. Scroll below to see more images and a short video of the campaign.



