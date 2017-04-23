Here’s Chelsea Clinton Responding to an Awkward Joke About Her Mom

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Variety’s Power of Women New York luncheon Friday got a little awkward when Saturday Night Live’s Vanessa Bayer made a joke about Hillary Clinton losing the election — with her daughter in the audience.

“We have some pretty amazing honorees this afternoon,” Bayer said, “Jessica Chastain, Gayle King, Blake Lively, Audra McDonald, Tina Knowles, Shari Redstone, and Chelsea Clinton.” She added, “And they all have one thing in common. None of their moms are president.”

Chelsea Clinton was being honored for her advocacy work with Alliance for a Healthier Generation. She ended her speech by responding to Bayer’s joke. “Vanessa, we may be able to say in this room today that no one’s mother is currently president, but some day, someone’s will be.”