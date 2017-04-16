Photo: Will Heath/Saturday Night Live/NBC

Sleeping on the sidewalk in hopes of snagging standby tickets to Saturday Night Live can make even the most diehard Harry Styles fan hungry. Styles, being the floppy-haired, thoughtful dude of your 1D dreams, had SNL staff drop off pizza and kiwis to his adoring fans as they killed time in Rockefeller Center hoping to get in to see his solo performance Saturday night. The snacks weren’t just a nice gesture, thought, because honestly, pizza and kiwis? Sure, SNL staff also handed out water, coffee, and apples, but the kiwis had fans speculating. Styles was set to perform “Sign of the Times” and a then-unrevealed song. Would it be “Kiwi”?

SO I'M PRETTTTTY SURE HARRY IS GOING TO SING KIWI ON SNL pic.twitter.com/vRWMQkKNZ3 — tashalash (@merryharrys) April 14, 2017

Sadly, it was a fake-out. Styles performed “Ever Since New York,” which might or might not be able Taylor Swift since that’s where they first went public with their romance. In any case, fans have FEELINGS about this trickery.

harry: giving hints that he'll perform kiwi by giving fans kiwis

also harry: performs ever since new york #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/a0tBg1b3k6 — salma (@kiwifths) April 16, 2017

I cannot believe he trolled everyone with a tray of sliced kiwi, and yet I can. — One Direction Update (@the1Dscene) April 16, 2017

the funniest part is the fact that he legit gave kiwi's out to all of the fans in line and then performed a whole other song lmao i hate him — cyan 🍭 (@dailylarrydose) April 16, 2017

WE ASKED HARRY WHY HE GAVE US KIWI AND PLAYED EVER SINCE NEW YORK AND HE DID THAT FUCKING SHRUGG THING HE DOES AND SMILED — kama (@bitthefruit) April 16, 2017

Watch his performances of “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York” below.