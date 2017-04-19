This Drugstore Beauty Brand Tricked Millennials by Pretending to Be Fancy

Punk’d went off the air in 2015, but some millennial beauty influencers and beauty editors freaked out this morning over the Punk’d-worthy stunt pulled by a drugstore hair brand. “It was a game changer,” said influencer @KatFashionFix in a video talking about the new brand evaus, which is Glossier-like in its design. “Quality is what you pay for,” said another influencer @Tomimito. Then the record screeched as the influencers did “boxing haul unveils” to reveal that well-branded evaus is … actually wait, what? Click to see the grand punking below and evidence of the continued positive effect of millennial-pink branding.