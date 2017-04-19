The Latest on the Cut

24 mins ago

This Drugstore Beauty Brand Tricked Millennials by Pretending to Be Fancy

Hey, have you heard of this new millennial-pink hair brand?

2:55 p.m.

So Many Millennials Are Living at Home, But They Aren’t Burnouts

New census data shows that this trend really has grown staggeringly, but that most young people living at home are working or in school.

2:41 p.m.

Malia Obama’s ‘Longtime Stalker’ Reported to Police

A 30-year-old man has been following the former First Daughter around New York.

2:15 p.m.

This Turkish Glove Scrubbed Away Layers of Winter Skin

I’ve never had such a smooth palette for shaving or moisturizing.

1:06 p.m.

See the Work of Black Women Artists During the Second-Wave Feminist Movement

A new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum chronicles 20 years of art and activism by women of color.

1:04 p.m.

Kellyanne Conway and Ivanka Trump Are the Nation’s New Celebrities

Trump’s aides have unusually high name recognition with the public.

12:35 p.m.

Why Do Men Love To Wear Women’s Céline?

“Whenever I wear it, other guys always ask me who made it.”

12:15 p.m.

Why Didn’t I Get Help for Postpartum Depression Sooner?

I had every resource available, but that wasn’t enough.

12:12 p.m.

There Are a Lot of 40 Percent Off Prada Shoes at Barneys Right Now

The irresponsible (but most fun) way to spend your tax refund.

11:59 a.m.

Remember When Popularity Was Cool? Now It’s Work.

Social media ruined everything.

11:48 a.m.

Serena Williams Just Announced That She’s Pregnant

The tennis star is engaged to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit.

11:44 a.m.

This Tennis Match Was Interrupted by the Sounds of Some Very Loud Sex

Loud sex happens.

11:20 a.m.

Fox News Has Decided Bill O’Reilly Has to Go

It’s official. His apparent replacement in the 8 p.m. slot on the network is Tucker Carlson.

11:09 a.m.

Adidas Is Sorry for Congratulating People on Surviving the Boston Marathon

The brand congratulated runners on surviving the Boston Marathon.

10:34 a.m.

Andrew Cuomo’s New Promise to Women: Infertility Protection

Insurance companies will now be banned from excluding same-sex or single parents from infertility coverage.

10:08 a.m.

Larry David’s Daughter Is a Misanthrope for the Instagram Age

Cazzie David channels Curb Your Enthusiasm in her new web series, which is all about the ways social media amplifies millennial neuroses.

10:00 a.m.

The Best Baby-Shower Gifts According to Maisonette’s Co-founders

Suggestions from two Vogue alums who started a kids e-boutique.

10:00 a.m.

Convicted Murderer in Etan Patz Case Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison

Pedro Hernandez’s sentencing brings a close to the nearly 40-year-old missing-child case.

9:44 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren Says Mitch McConnell Won’t Make Eye Contact With Her

After that whole “nevertheless, she persisted” drama.

9:28 a.m.

NYPD Reportedly Investigating Death of New York Judge As ‘Suspicious’

Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman on New York’s top court.