Things Men Need to Know About Getting Dressed

View Slideshow Photo: © Jean-Philippe Delhomme; from Suave in Every Situation: A Rakish Style Guide for Men; by Jean-Philippe Delhomme and Gonzague Dupleix (Flammarion 2017)

French fashion illustrator Jean-Philippe Delhomme and the journalist Gonzague Dupleix address common fashion questions for men (with a great sense of humor) in their new book Suave in Every Situation: A Rakish Style Guide for Men, out April 11 from Flammarion. How should a man mix prints? Is there a right way to wear a gray suit? How do you wear a kilt and keep your socks up?

The book’s wry, highly specific advice applies to both fashionable guys and anyone who’s just stylishly curious, like how to wear white jeans or a snorkeling mask. Other tips: what to wear to a voting booth, how to freshen up your clothes after a cheese fondue, and a stance on hoverboards. Colorful illustrations from the book appear in the slideshow ahead.