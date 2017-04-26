See Colorful Flowers Reimagined as Sculptures

View Slideshow Photo: © Ingalls Photography

Just in time for spring, the new book In Full Flower: Inspired Designs by Floral’s New Creatives showcases floral creations by 21 influential designers across the country. Shot by photographer couple Gemma and Andrew Ingalls, the full-page spreads depict floral arrangements as sculptures, each made from flowers grown on an artist’s farm or sourced from local gardens.

“Similar to a memorable meal meticulously created and presented, only to be consumed shortly thereafter, flower art is living, nebulous time-based stuff, to be appreciated in the moment, and then it’s fleetingly gone, back to the earth,” Gemma Ingalls writes. In one arrangement, magnolia branches hang on a series of wooden ladders and hornet nests. Another piece was made to look like a vintage black-and-white photograph, with one white-flowered stem arching to the side.

Many of the designers use branches, vines, and other foliage — things that seem disposable upon first glance — to reimagine stray materials for a contemporary take on the art of floral design. Profiled in interviews throughout the book, the artists come from various career backgrounds: One was a voice and performance major, another worked at Juicy Couture, and one woman dropped out of art school to start arranging flowers.

Click ahead to see images from the book, published by Rizzoli. The Cut’s editorial director Stella Bugbee wrote the book’s foreword.