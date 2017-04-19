Ina Garten Shares Why She Didn’t Have Children

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images

Throughout her tenure as the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten has consistently offered viewers a look into her marriage with Jeffrey Garten (known both for his work in the Clinton administration and for starring in the Cut’s “I Like This Bitch’s Life” series). More recently, she shared why one of the most beloved celebrity couples decided to remain child-free.

People reports that she broached the topic during an interview on the Katie Couric podcast that will air on Thursday. “We decided not to have children. I really appreciate that other people do and we will always have friends that have children that we are close to but it was a choice I made very early,” Garten explained. “I really felt, I feel, that I would have never been able to have the life I’ve had. So it’s a choice and that was the choice I made.”

Garten also added that she “never felt judged by it.”