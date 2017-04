Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The next phase of Ciara and Russell Wilson’s eternally Instagrammable life is upon us with the arrival of their first child together. Their baby announcement was on Instagram, naturally, in the caption of a beatific snap of Ciara gazing at the ocean.

Sienna, who arrived Friday evening, is the couple’s first child together. Ciara has a two-year-old son named Future Zahir with her ex, Future.

Ciara and Wilson got married (and finally had sex with each other) in July 2016.