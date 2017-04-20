There’s a Street-Style Book for Your Shoe Obsessions

British fashion photographer Suzanne Middlemass has spent her career photographing street style around the world. Her new book It’s All About Shoes, published by teNeues, showcases 300 of the most fascinating shoes she’s seen on the streets of Paris, Milan, New York, London, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

Designs range from stiletto sandals adorned with a pair of green eyes to see-through oxfords, furry zebra loafers, and booties painted to look like dragons. She says photographing shoes in particular is all about finding footwear that pushes boundaries. “When deciding who and what to shoot, I am not necessarily interested in the latest designs,” she writes in the book’s introduction. “Essentially I am looking for something that stands out from the crowd, something outside the realm of ordinary.”

