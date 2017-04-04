Ivanka Trump Responds to Accusations That She’s ‘Complicit’

First Daughter Ivanka Trump was a prominent public figure throughout her father’s presidential campaign, and is now officially “special assistant to the president.” While she claims to champion women’s rights, she’s shown unwavering support of her father — who’s been accused of sexual assault by several women — and has a role in an administration that seeks to roll back women’s health care. As such, she’s been branded as “complicit” in his actions. Gayle King asked her about that accusation during a CBS This Morning interview, to which Ivanka responded:
“If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit. I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing. So I hope to make a positive impact. I don’t know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”