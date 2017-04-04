The Latest on the Cut

6:02 p.m.

Here’s What Ivanka’s Iconic Neighbor Thought of the Protests Against Her

Hint: She went to the Women’s March on Washington.

5:58 p.m.

Ivanka Trump Responds to Accusations That She’s ‘Complicit’

“I don’t know what it means to be complicit,” the First Daughter said in a preview of a CBS This Morning interview.

5:30 p.m.

Behind the Scenes of Vintage Hollywood Sets

Audrey Hepburn, Twiggy, and Grace Jones all appear in the new photography book Freeze Frame.

5:06 p.m.

17 Spring-Cleaning Products From Shark Tank

Everything from vegan soap to a portable shower.

5:03 p.m.

Beyoncé Reveals More Pregnancy Shots in Her New ‘Die With You’ Video

Slay.

4:53 p.m.

Advertisers Pull Out of Bill O’Reilly’s Show After Sexual-Harassment Allegations

Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai both pulled their ads from O’Reilly’s show.

3:30 p.m.

Kendall Jenner Uses the Trump Backlash to Sell Pepsi

Tone-deaf advertising reaches bold new heights.

3:28 p.m.

Now ClassPass Lets You Watch Classes Instead of Going to Them

Your membership now includes video workouts.

3:23 p.m.

You’ll Want to Wear This Raincoat Even When It’s Sunny

Trust us on this one.

3:00 p.m.

The 11 Best Pairs of Men’s Underwear on Amazon, According to Reviewers

From long johns and boxer briefs to boxer shorts and tighty-whities.

2:40 p.m.

Why White Women Must Make the Equal-Pay Fight More Inclusive

“This work doesn’t need your guilt; it requires your solidarity.”

2:21 p.m.

RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant on Liking Castmates, Housewife Glam, and Being Insensitive

“It is a process to get that interview-confessional look down.”

2:16 p.m.

Trump Administration Strips Reproductive-Health Organization of U.S. Funds

The move is a blow to women’s health care around the world.

2:05 p.m.

Ask Polly: What Does Love Feel Like?

Get a dog and find out!

2:04 p.m.

This Sale Has All the Shoes and Bags You Need for Spring

Loeffler Randall’s week long Family and Friends sale ends on Friday.

1:17 p.m.

Shop The Arrivals Sale to Get a Leather Jacket for 70 Percent Off

So good, you can’t ignore.

12:54 p.m.

What to Do If You Suspect You’re Getting Unequal Pay for Equal Work

On Equal Pay Day, fight for your own fair pay.

12:45 p.m.

Former Spice Girl Mel B Details Horrific Claims of Spousal Abuse

Her husband allegedly abused her and “threatened to destroy [her] life in every possible way.”

12:30 p.m.

This One-of-a-Kind Video Artist Is Doing Something That Will Twist Your Mind

▶️ And it will make you think about your life.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: What Should I Do at Work When My Life Is a Mess?

Accept your limits.