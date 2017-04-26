Ivanka Trump Is Starting a ‘Fund for Female Entrepreneurs.’ Sure, Why Not?

Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

On her trip to Germany this week, Ivanka Trump did not let a crowd booing and hissing at her distract from her agenda as First Daughter. In a conversation with Axios’s Mike Allen on Tuesday, she said she has begun a “massive fund” to benefit female entrepreneurs around the world.

The fund, according to Allen, will be a “pool of capital” contributed to by both countries and companies around the globe. “The statistics and results prove that when you invest in women and girls, it benefits both developed and developing economies,” she told Axios. “Women are an enormous untapped resource, critical to the growth of all countries.” According to Axious’s source, Canada, Germany, and “a few Middle Eastern countries” have already made “quiet commitments” to the fund.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that workers in the Chinese factory that makes clothes for Ivanka’s brand make roughly $62 a week and work nearly 60-hour weeks.