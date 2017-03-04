Photo: Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday night, hundreds of LGBTQ protesters held yet another dance party, this time in front of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s house in Washington, D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood. Members of WERK for Peace twerked on cars and held signs urging Ivanka to “get natural,” but, as the Hill points out, it’s not clear whether Ivanka and Jared were home to witness the protest. (Ivanka was last seen in New York City on Friday, celebrating her youngest son Theodore’s birthday.)

The First Daughter might not have been there, but Dianne Bruce — who lives across the street from Ivanka and Jared — watched the whole thing from her front steps while bundled in fur, sipping a glass of white wine, and wearing a serene smile.

Je Suis Ivanka's Petty Neighbor pic.twitter.com/u3ymnvW31F — Mitchell Sunderland (@mitchsunderland) April 3, 2017

Let’s zoom in:

mood: the neighbor gleefully watching protestors outside of Ivanka Trump's house pic.twitter.com/6UjZbSqcdg — Mack Wilds. (@etherealcabello) April 3, 2017

Maybe she believes in climate science, or maybe she just wants her parking spot back.