Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe thinks women should consider withholding sex with men until every man starts to fight for equal rights, the singer and actress revealed in a new interview with Marie Claire.



Monáe, who was one of the speakers at the Women’s March on Washington in January, is one of five women to grace the cover of the magazine’s May “Fresh Faces” issue. The Hidden Figures star said she thinks it’s high time more people “start respecting the vagina,” adding that “until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex.”

Per Marie Claire:

“I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that. You don’t deserve to be in my presence. If you’re going to own this world and this is how you’re going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it. We have to realize our power and our magic. Because I am all about black-girl magic, even though I’m standing with all women. But this year? This year, I am so carefree black girl.”

Monáe went on to say she wants women to redefine style and what it means to be sexy. She explained that it’s important for women to be in control, particularly because gender norms and conformity are pushed upon them. “I don’t subscribe to that way of thinking. I don’t think we all have to take the same coordinates to reach the same destination,” she said. “I believe in embracing what makes you unique even if it makes others uncomfortable. I have learned there is power in saying no. I have agency. I get to decide.”

(h/t Jezebel)