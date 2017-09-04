Janet Jackson Leaves Husband Just Months After Having a Baby

View Slideshow Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Janet Jackson is splitting from her third husband Wissam Al Mana just months after giving birth to her first child in January.



A source told Page Six that Jackson felt Al Mana “had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.” Additionally, he demanded that she wear more modest clothing during her “Unbreakable” tour and ditch the “bumping and grinding” from her music videos. She also moved to London for Al Mana so they could “live under strict Muslim custom, which included prohibiting the new mom from being seen in public while nursing the baby.”

According to Page Six, the last straw was when her mother Katherine Jackson came forward with claims of elder abuse at the hands of her nephew Trent Jackson. “That’s when Janet made her decision that there was no turning back… She was worried about her mother — and Wissam showed little to no concern.”

The couple was married for almost five years.