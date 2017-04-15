Janet Jackson Is Thriving in This Selfie with Her Baby

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Less than a week after reportedly splitting from her husband Wissam Al Mana, Janet Jackson gave fans the first peek at their son Eissa. On Friday night, the pop star posted a flawless pic on Twitter of herself snuggling her 14-week-old baby after a nap.



The rumors are flying about her breakup from Al Mana. When the news broke last weekend that she and Al Mana were planning to divorce, a source told Page Six that she felt her husband “had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.” According to TMZ, the timing of the split, which was around five years after they got hitched, could have significant implications if the couple had a prenup agreement in place.