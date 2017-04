The Latest on the Cut

17 mins ago

There Are a Lot of Shinola Watches on Sale Right Now

And a whole bunch of them are 60 percent off.

22 mins ago

Jared Kushner Spotted Wearing Incredibly Chill Name Tag During Iraq Visit

Nice.

11:19 a.m.

The Matchmaker Who Flirts on Dating Apps for You

Hanging out with the matchmaker who impersonates her clients online.

10:48 a.m.

How One Woman Re-creates Kate Middleton’s Best Outfits Without Breaking the Bank

She scours eBay and uses tailors to replicate Middleton’s looks.

10:15 a.m.

Michelle Obama’s Hair Has Been Natural for Years

According to her hairstylist, it’s been natural the entire time she’s been in the White House.

10:00 a.m.

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Protein Shakes, Stress, and Paul Rudd’s Diet Advice

“It’s fair to say this job has gotten a little bit more intense in the last year.”

9:48 a.m.

Young Women in China Are Obsessed With Ivanka Trump

“She represents what we’re looking for — to marry into a decent family, to look good, and to have your own career.”

9:23 a.m.

More Than 1 in 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With HPV Between 2013 and 2014

The figure increases to 42 percent for all forms of genital HPV, according to a CDC report.

8:43 a.m.

Should I Turn My Hobby Into a Side Gig?

How to monetize your many talents.

8:00 a.m.

25 Famous Women on Bullying

Leslie Jones, Hillary Clinton, Tyra Banks, and more on rising above their haters.

8:00 a.m.

Tour an Interior Designer’s ‘Interwar Technicolor Dream House’

Most millennials gravitate toward mid-century minimalism, yet 31-year-old Brock Forsblom has gone full-on maximalist.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

Of Course Donald Trump Doesn’t Think Bill O’Reilly Did Anything Wrong

His defense of the Fox News host reinforces his message that white men rule.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Martha Stewart Wants to Get You Drunk

The lifestyle icon has launched an online wine shop.

Yesterday at 5:30 p.m.

A New York Fashion Legend Celebrates Stylish Women Over 50

Tziporah Salamon’s new book The Art of Dressing showcases the art of cultivated style.

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

The 11 Worst Moments From John Mayer’s New Video

Dancing kung-fu pandas, geisha makeup, and more absurdity.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

I Did Bootcamp, Yoga, and Cardio in These Resistance Leggings

I highly recommend them for all workout activities.

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

This Danish Laptop Brush Is Surprisingly Effective

The most satisfying way to rid your computer of crumbs.

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

Louis Vuitton Leatherworkers Are Striking to Demand Higher Wages

The strike reportedly comes the day before the company’s annual salary negotiations.

Yesterday at 3:32 p.m.

You Might Recognize L’Oréal’s New Spokesmodel

Or if you don’t, your teen cousin will.

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

Cheap (But Expensive-Looking) Colorful Décor You Can Buy on Amazon

The “child’s bedroom circa 1987” look is chic again.