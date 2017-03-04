Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In her 26 years at J.Crew — an eternity in the constantly churning world of fashion — Jenna Lyons has practically become synonymous with the brand, with her love of sequins, quirky prep dressing, and signature “birth control glasses” finding their way into the brand’s collections over the years. But today, Business of Fashion reports that her time at J.Crew has come to a close.



“Jenna and I got together and we both agreed it was time for a change,” J.Crew chief executive Mickey Drexler tells BoF. “That being said, she’s got plans to do other things. It’s been a great run. There’s a lot of mutual respect between Jenna and me.”

Somsack Sikhounmuong, who is the retailer’s head of women’s design and previously headed up design at Madewell, will now be the company’s chief design officer. Lyons has not yet announced her next step.

