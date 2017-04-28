View Slideshow Photo: Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Let us take a moment to admire the fierceness that is Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo has never been one to disappoint on the red carpet and on Thursday night at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards, she arrived in one of her fiercest looks to date. The sheer black gown by Julien MacDonald that Lopez wore admittedly consists of more cutouts than actual fabric, but its floor length and long sleeves add a refined touch. And, to be fair, the mesh paneling throughout the gown only creates the illusion of exposed skin (oh, those red carpet tricks!).



Stylists Rob and Mariel, who’ve worked with Lopez for years, told Billboard.com that the dress is “both totally unexpected and classic Jen.” Lopez, with her killer dancer-body has long been a fan of dramatic, curve-hugging, backless dresses with plunging necklines (who can ever forget that iconic Versace look?). Though she sometimes opts for more classic looks in bold colors like yellow or pink, classic J.Lo is sexy in a way that few celebrities can pull off and that exactly what she did Thursday night.



Lopez later slipped into another, similar look for the evening; though instead of black, she wore gold. The more romantic look paired nicely with the theme of her new single in Spanish, “Mirate,” a lovesick ballad.



