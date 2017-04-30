Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee Are Keeping Their Divorce Super Civil

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Don’t call it conscious uncoupling just yet, but Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams and estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee are working to keep their divorce super civil. TMZ reports that they’ve been co-parenting their two children since their official split, and although Williams is sometimes out of town for work, “he sees his kids a few times every week. Most important … we’re told Aryn has been more than accommodating.” Williams moved out a few weeks ago, but sources from Drake-Lee’s camp tell TMZ that he’s still got some of his stuff at their house and that he basically “has come and gone as he pleases… so in a way he’s moved but he hasn’t.”



Williams is reportedly seeking joint custody of Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 1, and termination of spousal support.