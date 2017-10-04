The Latest on the Cut

17 mins ago

You’ll Soon Get to Keep Up With Kylie Jenner on Her Very Own Spinoff Show

Life With Kylie debuts in eight parts this summer.

12:10 p.m.

This Aluminum Cube Lets Me Pretend I’m at the Movies

The portable projector lets me screen films at big-screen sizes.

12:00 p.m.

The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Won Their Fourth-Straight World Championship

Fair pay first. Championship titles second.

12:00 p.m.

Real Wedding Album: A Relaxed Backyard Event

The one event where writer Tom Wolfe, the father of the groom, decided not to wear white.

11:56 a.m.

John Mayer Is Searching for the Perfect Concealer

His current makeup is breaking him out.

11:56 a.m.

Your Dark Under-Eye Circles Are Evil, According to the Movie Industry

Why movie villains have skin diseases.

11:34 a.m.

Brad Pitt Reportedly Engaged In ‘Serious Flirting’ With Sienna Miller

An old rumor comes back with a serious vengeance.

11:12 a.m.

Watch the Harassment PSA John Oliver Wants to Air During The O’Reilly Factor

He wants to educate Donald Trump on sexual harassment.

10:50 a.m.

Woman Stares Down a Group of Far-Right Protesters

She was defending another woman wearing a hijab.

10:00 a.m.

12 Famous Brides Who Wore Statement-Making Wedding Dresses

The memorable gowns of Lucille Ball, Eleanor Roosevelt, Carrie Fisher, Mariah Carey, and more.

9:42 a.m.

The View Traded Celebrity Gossip for Political Drama and Got a Ratings Boost

The show’s new focus on politics has been great for ratings.

9:30 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Natural’ Skin Care and Makeup

Is it worth trying and what exactly is being absorbed into your skin?

9:25 a.m.

Edward Enninful Has Been Named the Next Editor of British Vogue

Enninful has been the creative and fashion director of W magazine since 2011.

8:00 a.m.

20 Subtle Wedding Bouquets That Won’t Outshine Your Dress

Make an (under)statement with an arrangement of soft, muted flora: Ocean Song roses, baby-blue eucalyptus, and more.

8:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of April 10

Tomorrow brings a full moon in Libra

1:08 a.m.

Ryan Phillippe Is Adamant He’s Not Dating Katy Perry

So don’t get your hopes up.

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Kylie Jenner Crashed a High-School Prom

Because why not?

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Season’s Most Beautiful Wedding Gowns Belong in a Painting

Laser-cut organza, 3-D butterflies, and celestial tulle worthy of the Met.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

The Divorced Flight Attendant Wary of the Pilot Cliché

This week’s sex diary.

Yesterday at 8:15 p.m.

Things Men Need to Know About Getting Dressed

An actually funny, very shareable illustrated guide.