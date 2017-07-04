Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kanye West, a man of many talents, dropped a jewelry line today. The 12-piece gilded collection, which was produced in partnership with his frequent lyrical muse, Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co. (see: “All Falls Down,” “Diamonds From Sierra Leone,” “Last Call,” and “New God Flow”) represents “timeless love,” he told Vogue. And timeless love, according to West, can be found in 14th-century Florentine art.

Kim Kardashian has worn pieces from the line for months. Three necklaces from the collection made an appearance at last summer’s MTV Video Music Awards, and she wore four necklaces on a singular occasion last fall.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ranging from $1,530 to $9,610 for the collection’s rings, and $4,810 to $13,360 for a necklace, the pieces arrive at a sizable cost. Sorry, timeless love isn’t cheap.