Kendall Jenner and Ashley Graham Partied This Week

After finishing off the first weekend of Coachella, many celebrities and fashion insiders trekked back to New York for the start of the Tribeca Film Festival, or to premieres and fashion parties. Fresh off the Pepsi advertising controversy, Kendall Jenner was seen on both coasts, first in a sequin bralette at Coachella and later in New York to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Harper’s Bazaar with models Iman and Coco Rocha.

Grace Coddington attended the Met’s opening reception for “Irving Penn: Centennial.” Nasty Gal’s Sophia Amoruso celebrated the Netflix premiere of Girlboss. Click ahead to see the best party pics from the week.