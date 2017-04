Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Don’t even think about asking Kendall Jenner about her Pepsi ad, according to Coachella buzz. The festival-bound model has a few interviews set up in between appearances, but TMZ is reporting that the journalists’ questions will be vetted beforehand. Plus, if anyone tries to get clever and ask about the ad anyway, even indirectly, “Kendall will be immediately pulled from the interview and the outlet will forever be persona non grata.” No amount of flower crowns is worth that sort of humiliation.