The Kardashians Just Broke Up With the Stylist They’ve Been Using for a Decade

You might not be as familiar with Monica Rose but she’s the reason why the Kardashians, Jenners, Hadids, and their extended circle of friends including Chrissy Teigen all happen to dress very similarly. Those chokers? Her doing. The return of the slip dress? Also her. Those silky robes worn casually open? Yup, her. The stylist, who began working with Kim after a Complex magazine shoot in 2007, went on to become a fixture among the family, transforming them from typical Los Angeles girls into their current, Instagram-friendly incarnation.

Well, that relationship with the family has come to an end, People reports. According to a source, the three sisters are all looking to collaborate with other stylists. While Kim and Kourtney have been working with others for some time now, Khloé was the last holdout. Khloé has been a pretty big supporter of Rose’s work, especially since she mentioned in a Harper’s Bazaar article how the stylist was willing to dress her when everyone deemed her too fat. But as of Wednesday, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie didn’t appear to be following Rose on Instagram. And you all know what that means.