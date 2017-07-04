Kim Kardashian and Alicia Keys Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA

Earlier this week on the West Coast, Kim Kardashian met up with Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, and Fergie at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. She wore a sheer Givenchy dress for the occasion, a Hollywood ode to fashion. In Las Vegas at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert had a huge night and made history — she won Album of the Year and became the first female artist to win Female Vocalist of the Year eight consecutive times. Her (new) boyfriend Anderson East and Carrie Underwood were by her side throughout the night.

In New York, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz were honored as a couple at the Brooklyn Artists Ball for their creativity and support of the arts. Their close friend Lenny Kravitz was there to celebrate. Click ahead to see Martha Stewart, Katy Perry, Jenny Slate, and more celebrities in the best party pics from the week.