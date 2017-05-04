Kim Kardashian is Pat McGrath’s Latest Makeup Muse

Photo: 2017 Jon Kopaloff

When Pat McGrath released a snippet last week teasing a new video and celebrity to promote her latest makeup release, Dark Star 006, it took us straight back to our childhood. In the short clip, we hear the voice of Maleficent from Disney’s Snow White, with her famous inquiry: “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?” The black screen didn’t give much hints as to who McGrath’s new muse is and instead mostly featured scrolling text resembling something from the Matrix. Adding more to the mystery, it read, almost menacingly, “Someone is coming.”

SOMEONE is COMING...⚡️⚡️⚡️ Guess who?!?! #McGrathMuse #InTheMirror #DARKSTAR006 #patmcgrathlabs006 A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

But, on Tuesday, McGrath finally revealed that the “fairest one of all” is none other than Kim Kardashian. And, no, she’s not done up in any sort of Maleficent costume. She does do, however, is examine herself in a mirror as she applies what we can only assume are the finishing touches on her metallic, sparkly eyelids (because they look pretty fantastic already). The dark, smoky eye look is reminiscent of Kim’s preferred makeup look from years ago, before she became “Kim Kardashian West” (fittingly, Kanye West provides the soundtrack for the video).



The makeup from Pat McGrath Labs already has a cult-like following so there’s every reason to expect Dark Star 006 does just as well, if not better, as previous releases. The Dark Star 006 eyeshadows will become available at 12pm ET on April 11 patmcgrath.com. Until then, feel free to fawn over Kim’s perfectly done-up eyelids.

