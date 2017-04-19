Kim Kardashian Has, Um, An Interesting Plan For The Met Gala

Photo: 2016 Getty Images

Less than two weeks out from fashion’s Big Night (the Met Gala), it’s time to choose an on-theme dress, arrange an elaborate head piece, and, if you’re Kim Kardashian, it’s a good time for the flu.

Proving the hypothesis that night tweeting is, in fact, never a good idea, Kardashian tweeted about the aesthetic benefits of influenza.

The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 19, 2017

Which led the Twittersphere to draw the natural connection to The Devil Wears Prada’s Emily.

Flu or no flu, the Rei Kawakubo theme is sure be great fodder for a KimYe couples costume so long as they don’t dress like a microbe.