Even Kim Kardashian Isn’t Immune to Millennial Pink

It was only a matter of time till (a) Kylie Jenner put her other sisters to work, and (b) there was a headline about a Kardashian and millennial pink. Beauty empress Kylie Jenner released pictures on Instagram of Kylie Cosmetic’s newest collaboration with big sister, Kim Kardashian West. The KKW x Kylie collection is, as you would expect, a set of liquid lipsticks that appear to be different shades of what we now recognize as millennial pink.

Only 5 days until the KKW X KYLIE 4 piece launches on KylieCosmetics.com for $45! A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

KIMMIE #kkwXkylie @mua_ashley_ A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

What’s that you say? None of these shades are millennial pink? Well, there are four shades of pink lipstick in the collection, and since no one can agree on exactly what shade of pink millennial pink is, one of these must be it. KKW x Kylie goes on sale in five days, when you can choose the millennial pink that speaks most to you.