The Latest on the Cut

6:05 p.m.

Revisiting Ellen’s Groundbreaking Coming-Out Episode 20 Years Later

▶️ “Why do I have to be so ashamed? Why can’t I just say the truth? I mean, be who I am.”

5:51 p.m.

I Worked at Fyre Festival. It Was Always Going to Be a Disaster.

“We were standing in an empty gravel pit trying to figure out how to build a festival village from scratch”

5:47 p.m.

Ask the Strategist: The Best Beach Hat for Mom

With Some for Cool Moms and Some for Non-Moms.

5:47 p.m.

Lebron Debuts His Breezy Summer Look

Inspirational dressing from Mr. James.

5:45 p.m.

The Kardashians Just Broke Up With the Stylist They’ve Been Using for a Decade

They’re no longer working with Monica Rose.

5:30 p.m.

An Intimate Look Inside the Homes of LGBTQ Americans

Tom Atwood spent 15 years shooting portraits for his new book Kings and Queens in Their Castles.

5:26 p.m.

What Are the Best Socks for Women?

A sock for every occasion.

5:11 p.m.

It’s 2017 and Sephora Just Launched a Bye Felicia Lip Balm

Timely.

4:32 p.m.

Emma Watson and Katie Holmes Partied This Week

Plus: Susan Sarandon, Rita Ora, Julia Garner.

4:17 p.m.

The Best Bras for Big Boobs on Amazon According to Reviewers

Make the most of that two-day shipping.

3:57 p.m.

Why Wallflowers Don’t Make Friends

Location is everything when you’re trying to meet people.

3:47 p.m.

How to Look Like a Sly Bird

Because you all want to look like a meme bird.

3:35 p.m.

Presenting: The Bleakest Tweets From Ja Rule’s Failed Fyre Festival

Instead of the luxury cabanas it promised, the event used disaster-relief tents.

3:29 p.m.

Famous Guests Were Reportedly Warned Not to Go to Fyre Festival in Advance

“They called all the A-list names and the modeling agencies and told them not to come.”

3:13 p.m.

Viola Davis Credits African Tribeswomen for Her Acting Career

Viola Davis knows how to give a good speech.

2:45 p.m.

Mona Lisa’s Face Was Everywhere at the Louis Vuitton Party Last Night

A new pop-up store features the brand’s collaboration with artist Jeff Koons.

2:11 p.m.

Sylvan Esso on Taylor Swift’s Break-Up Songs and Their New Album

Their new album, What Now, might make you do the same.

1:55 p.m.

5 Non-Ugly, Effective Minimizing Bras

Because tailoring clothes can get expensive.

1:33 p.m.

Stories Inspired By the Vanity Fair International Best-Dressed List Poll

Some more small stories.

1:04 p.m.

Trump Is Appointing a Prominent Anti-Abortion Activist to a Top Health Job

Charmaine Yoest is the former president of Americans United for Life.