Lebron Debuts His Breezy Summer Look

By
Image
Lebron! Photo: David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images

It’s almost summer, which means we’re all gearing up to show off our floral blouses and loose — but unflattering — pants. Lebron James would like to offer one stylish option for the oncoming warmer months. Too hot? Roll those gym shorts up. Presto.

Tags:

Lebron Debuts His Breezy Summer Look