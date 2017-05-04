You Might Recognize L’Oreal’s New Spokesmodel

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram/doutzen; realbarbarapalvin; thylaneblondeau

The latest addition to L’Oreal Paris’s crop of spokesmodels is 16-year-old Thylane Blondeau, the French It-girl who sort of looks like L’Oreal spokesmodel Barbara Palvin, who sort of looks like L’Oreal spokesmodel Doutzen Kroes. The brand made the announcement on Instagram, just in time for Blondeau’s birthday today.

Blondeau rose to fame seven years ago when she appeared as a stiletto-clad ten-year-old in a controversial spread for French Vogue. In the years since, she signed with model factory, IMG, and has punctuated the pages of Teen Vogue and covered L’Officiel. She’s also amassed a hefty social following: her Instagram boasts one million followers and counting. If you don’t know her already, chances are your teen cousin does.

The brand tapped Blondeau to lead its Hydra Genius line, which is a three-part collection aimed at delivering lightweight, but intense moisture to skin. It’s a good fit. She’s much too young to front their anti-aging line. That’s at least two fashion-years away.